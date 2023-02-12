Temps even warmer today, chances for rain this week

First Alert Weather:

Sunny with temps 10° + above average

Rain arrives for Valentine’s Day

Chance for more rain and possibly storms late next week

Today: Southerly winds and clear skies will help temperatures warm to the mid and upper 50s today.

Next week: The pattern looks unsettled. While we’ll have many warm days, there are also several rain chances. The first rain chance is Valentine’s Day (Tuesday), when widespread but light rain is likely. Accumulations will be less than a quarter inch with this round and look to move out by the mid-evening. Then another chance for rain comes Wednesday night and Thursday. Some thunderstorms may come with this round. Temperatures will fall through the day Thursday as the cold front moves in. Friday is the coldest day of the week but temperatures will jump again next weekend.

