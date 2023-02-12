St. Louis pups go head to head in ‘Puppy Bowl’
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s not quite as big as the Super Bowl, but today’s ‘Puppy Bowl’ in St. Louis was still a lot of fun.
Puppies six months and younger were invited to play in the four-game series.
During halftime of each game, local animal rescue groups brought puppies that are available and ready for adoption.
Organizers say the event was a big success and they look forward to doing it again next year.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.