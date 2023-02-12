Pedestrian killed on I-70 in Warren County
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit on I-70 in Warren County on Friday night.
Brian Page, 31, from Wright City, Missouri, was killed after being hit on I-70 near the 195 mile marker around 11 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver that hit Page left the scene. MSHP said that other vehicles may have also unknowingly hit Page after the initial accident.
MSHP is asking anyone that was traveling on I-70 in the area at the time of the crash that might be able to help them identify the driver and vehicle to call them at 636-300-2800.
