Pedestrian killed on I-70 in Warren County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit on I-70 in Warren County on Friday night.

Brian Page, 31, from Wright City, Missouri, was killed after being hit on I-70 near the 195 mile marker around 11 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver that hit Page left the scene. MSHP said that other vehicles may have also unknowingly hit Page after the initial accident.

Last night, at approximately 11:00pm,we investigated a traffic crash on westbound I-70 near the 195 mile marker in Warren County. A pedestrian was struck and the vehicle left the scene. Other vehicles may have unknowingly struck the individual after the original incident. pic.twitter.com/8SOROqVHbK — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) February 11, 2023

MSHP is asking anyone that was traveling on I-70 in the area at the time of the crash that might be able to help them identify the driver and vehicle to call them at 636-300-2800.

