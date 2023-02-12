Pedestrian killed on I-70 in Warren County

A man was killed in a fatal hit-and-run on I-70 (Source: MGN).
A man was killed in a fatal hit-and-run on I-70 (Source: MGN).(MGN)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit on I-70 in Warren County on Friday night.

Brian Page, 31, from Wright City, Missouri, was killed after being hit on I-70 near the 195 mile marker around 11 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver that hit Page left the scene. MSHP said that other vehicles may have also unknowingly hit Page after the initial accident.

MSHP is asking anyone that was traveling on I-70 in the area at the time of the crash that might be able to help them identify the driver and vehicle to call them at 636-300-2800.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure
Christian friend story
St. Charles man with special needs finds friends after mother’s post on social media
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem...
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem properties, feuds
inmate death
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Family fights for answers after St. Louis dad dies in CJC custody
Police investigate after 2 vehicles were hit by falling objects on I-64
Police investigate after 2 vehicles were hit by falling objects on I-64

Latest News

St. Louis couple reflects on Valentine’s Day and love while living with Alzheimer’s
St. Louis couple reflects on Valentine’s Day and love while living with Alzheimer’s
St. Louis couple reflects on Valentine’s Day and love while living with Alzheimer’s
St. Louis couple reflects on Valentine’s Day and love while living with Alzheimer’s
Graphic
Man charged after crime spree in Kirkwood
Teenager killed in North County shooting, three juveniles in custody
Teenager killed in North County shooting, three juveniles in custody