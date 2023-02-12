Mild Temperatures Continue, Rain Arrives Tuesday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Sunny with temps 10° + above average
  • Rain arrives for Valentine’s Day
  • Chance for more rain and possibly storms late next week

Monday: We’ll see sunny skies yet again and temperatures warm to the upper 50s.

Next week: The pattern looks unsettled. While we’ll have many warm days, there are also several rain chances. The first rain chance is Valentine’s Day (Tuesday), when widespread but light rain is likely. Accumulations will be less than half an inch with this round and look to move out by the mid-evening. Then another chance for rain comes Wednesday night and Thursday. Some thunderstorms may come with this round. Temperatures will fall through the day Thursday as the cold front moves in. Friday is the coldest day of the week but temperatures will rebound next weekend.

7 Day Forecast
Download the KMOV Weather App

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem...
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem properties, feuds
Teenager killed in North County shooting, three juveniles in custody
Teenager killed in North County shooting, three juveniles in custody
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that on his order a U.S. fighter jet has shot down an...
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
One injured in Washington Ave. robbery by suspect in bedazzled facemask, suspects still on the...
One injured in Washington Ave. robbery by suspect in bedazzled facemask, suspects still on the loose
Family remembers father & toddler killed by their South City neighbor, needs community help
Family remembers father & toddler killed by their South City neighbor, needs community help

Latest News

Still sunny on Sunday, getting warmer.
Sunny Again Today, Warmer As Well
Sunny Again Tomorrow, Warmer As Well
Sunny Again Tomorrow, Warmer As Well
Sunny Again Tomorrow, Warmer As Well
Sunny Again Tomorrow, Warmer As Well
Weekend Weather: Cold Mornings, Sunny & Warmer Days
Weekend Weather: Cold Mornings, Sunny & Warmer Days