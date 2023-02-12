Mardi Gras celebrations continue with Purina Pet Parade in Soulard

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The weather warmed up just in time for the Purina Pet Parade at Soulard Mardi Gras.

The parade is always one of the most popular events of the Mardi Gras season, and that was certainly true this year.

Thousands of pets, and their owners, showed off their best costumes as they marched through the streets of Soulard.

This is the 30th year for the parade, and organizers said it’s about more than just fun.

Money raised from the event goes to the Open Door Animal Sanctuary, a no-kill shelter in Jefferson County.

