Juvenile robbed by armed man in southeast St. Louis

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was robbed by a man with a gun Saturday evening.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the juvenile victim was riding his scooter home from a nearby park around 6:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when he was approached by a man in a red pickup truck. The man then showed him a handgun and demanded money. The juvenile agreed, gave him the money he had, and the suspect fled the scene.

Police were notified by the juvenile’s mother after he returned home. The investigation is ongoing.

