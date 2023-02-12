East St. Louis mayoral candidate accuses city official of breaking campaign laws

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis mayoral candidate is accusing a current city official of violating Illinois campaign laws.

During a campaign rally Saturday, East St. Louis mayoral candidate Marie Franklin said City of East St. Louis clerk Debra Tidwell broke state law by passing out campaign contribution flyers using the city’s letterhead.

Illinois law states, “no public funds shall be used to urge any elector to vote for or against any candidate or proposition, or be appropriated for political or campaign purposes to any candidate or political organization.”

Tidwell is hoping to remain city clerk. She is a part of East St. Louis councilman Charles Powell III’s campaign for mayor.

“This is clearly a violation of the law,” Franklin told News 4. “You cannot ask for campaign funds on city letterhead.”

Franklin submitted a letter to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office asking for an investigation. Franklin said someone from the office will, eventually, call her back.

“He called me and stated that he had looked at my email. Looked at the information I sent, and that he would forward it to the proper authority,” Franklin added. “Which I thought he was the proper authority--and that he would get back to me once they got back to him. The people who have the authority to do something don’t.”

Tidwell told News 4 that she was unaware that using city resources for campaign material isn’t allowed in Illinois. She said she stopped passing out the flyers once she realized it was forbidden.

Powell III didn’t respond to News 4′s request for comment as of Saturday night.

News 4 contacted the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on Saturday but didn’t hear back. The office is closed on the weekends.

East St. Louis elections are on April 4.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.