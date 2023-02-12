Car crash injures two in Madison City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Madison Police Department responded to a single-car crash at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 10th street on Friday. A car hit a tree at high speed, and the driver was airlifted to the hospital by ARCH Medical.

Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, Madison police responded to the crash after an initial call with minimal information. A second call came into the department reporting gunshots before the crash.

At the scene police found evidence of gunshots being fired before or after the crash. Madison police, along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police, are working to collect evidence and interview witnesses.

Police say they have identified possible people of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300.

