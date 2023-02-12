Annual ‘Taste of Soulard’ shows off best food in neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Visitors filled the streets in Soulard for Mardi Gras celebrations.

The annual Taste of Soulard is a chance to enjoy some of the best food the neighborhood has to offer.

For $35 a person, you can get six food vouchers and one drink voucher to use at any of the participating restaurants.

Taste of Soulard runs again tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find a complete list of participating restaurants at the St. Louis Mardi Gras website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.