Annual ‘Taste of Soulard’ shows off best food in neighborhood

Visitors filled the streets in Soulard for Mardi Gras celebrations.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Visitors filled the streets in Soulard for Mardi Gras celebrations.

The annual Taste of Soulard is a chance to enjoy some of the best food the neighborhood has to offer.

For $35 a person, you can get six food vouchers and one drink voucher to use at any of the participating restaurants.

Taste of Soulard runs again tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find a complete list of participating restaurants at the St. Louis Mardi Gras website.

