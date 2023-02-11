Webster Groves boys basketball defeated Eureka Wildcats in OT

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Webster Groves Statesmen defeated the Eureka Wildcats 56-47 Friday night.

The score was close in the first quarter, with the Wildcats leading by one point. In the second, the Statesman scored 18 unanswered points to take the lead before the half.

Both teams went back and forth throughout the second half, later going into overtime. The Statesmen were able to take the lead and come away with a victory.

The Statesmen will host Ladue on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. The Wildcats will travel to play Westminster on Monday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m.

