Teenager killed in North County shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed last night on the 1800 block of High Sun Drive in Florissant.

The St. Louis County police responded to a call for a shooting and found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his wounds.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210

This story will be updated as News4 learns more.

