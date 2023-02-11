One injured in Washington Ave. robbery by suspect in bedazzled facemask, suspects still on the loose

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven people were robbed and one was shot during a robbery last night in a Washington Avenue parking lot.

The incident occurred as the victims were outside their cars talking when they were then approached by two men who had a handgun and demanded their money.

The two suspects are described as 5′8 with a heavy build wearing a bedazzled facemask, and 6′ with a thin build.

Three of the victims entered their car and attempted to flee, when the suspect in a bedazzled facemask fired shots into the car striking one person in the thigh. The victim was transported to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated as News4 learns more.

