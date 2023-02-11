O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem properties, feuds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The O’Fallon Police Department says it continues to expand its community policing efforts, adding a new position dedicated to neighborhoods facing problematic homes and ongoing feuds.

The position was rolled out in January and Officer Scott Young is taking on the new challenge for the department.

“It’s just being a good neighbor and some people just don’t get that concept,” said Young. “It’s like, ‘I’m going to do whatever I want because it’s a free country and I’m the homeowner here.’ Well, your actions affect other people.”

Young said since starting in the position in January, he’s received countless tips and information from community members and fellow patrol officers about homes that pose challenges to quality of life and overall safety.

“One of the first incidents I’ve been assigned to was there’s a neighbor, or resident, that was putting dog feces on the sidewalk,” Young said. “He didn’t want people walking on the public sidewalk behind his home.”

Young said the homeowner’s association asked the man to remove the feces after several neighbors complained, but Young said the situation has since escalated.

“Now, he’s installed two cameras that point directly at the two homes of the neighbors who expressed concern,” he said.

Resolving incidents between neighbors or working with the city’s code enforcement office on problem properties takes time, Young said; time many patrol officers don’t have.

“We’re a city that sees about 35,000 to 40,000 calls for service a year so sometimes we don’t have the time we need to put in a call for service to get a long term solution,” Chief Frank Mininni said. “Those are the ones that boil back up and we have to go back to and its a repeat call. But by having him in this position, we take that out of the equation. As soon as we identify a house that needs extra attention we put him in that area.”

Mininni said the neighborhood officers also create consistency in responses to calls for service within the neighborhoods.

“If you have 30 different people that show up you may get treated 30 different ways,” he said. “If you know the four people that are coming, you have that relationship and openness with that officer, you feel more comfortable talking to them and giving them the information they need.”

The department offers pop-up patrols in the summer, when officers ride golf carts and hand out drinks and snacks to neighborhood kids. It also has an officer in city parks that does cookouts with those in the community periodically throughout the year.

“Community policing is a buzzword, but we’re trying to put meaning behind it through these programs,” Mininni said.

Despite only being on the job for the last five weeks, Young has already made an impression on some residents of the Winghaven neighborhood, where a violent armed home invasion occurred last month.

Charlie Nager, a long-time resident of the Winghaven neighborhood, said he is spearheading the neighborhood watch group.

“I immediately got on our Winghaven Facebook group and asked for volunteers,” he said. “Immediately there were 12 folks that said, ‘Charlie lets get it going.’”

Nager said Young attended the group’s first meeting of the year, offering tips to residents and encouraging everyone to keep an eye out for each other.

“I can’t tell how many times I’ve gone to some of these houses and asked if someone’s neighbor saw something and they’ll say, ‘I’ve never talked to them, they moved in six months ago.’ That’s very common, for people to not know their neighbors.”

It’s a trend he hopes to see change, as does Nager.

“If you see something, say something,” Nager said. “Keep your exterior lights on and don’t be afraid to call 911.”

