Mizzou students experience racism on social media, ask university to step in

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV) -- Some students at the University of Missouri are dealing with racist social media posts that mention violence. They are asking the school to do more to help.

Dozens of Black students sat in on a Board of Curators meeting Thursday night, hoping to have their voice heard.

One of the students, Treasure Smith, said her time on Mizzou’s campus was kept short. She now takes online classes after the recent racism on social media made her feel unsafe.

“We were told and under the impression that the Board of Curators meeting was the place to be, maybe get answers,” Smith said.

A Mizzou spokesperson says the university offered private conversations, but the group declined. Chancellor Mun Choi has said administrators can’t punish the student involved since the conversation was private and protected by the first amendment.

