Mizzou students experience racism on social media, ask university to step in

Some students at the University of Missouri are dealing with racist social media posts that mention violence. They are asking the school to do more to help.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV) -- Some students at the University of Missouri are dealing with racist social media posts that mention violence. They are asking the school to do more to help.

Dozens of Black students sat in on a Board of Curators meeting Thursday night, hoping to have their voice heard.

One of the students, Treasure Smith, said her time on Mizzou’s campus was kept short. She now takes online classes after the recent racism on social media made her feel unsafe.

“We were told and under the impression that the Board of Curators meeting was the place to be, maybe get answers,” Smith said.

A Mizzou spokesperson says the university offered private conversations, but the group declined. Chancellor Mun Choi has said administrators can’t punish the student involved since the conversation was private and protected by the first amendment.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery...
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store
Christian friend story
St. Charles man with special needs finds friends after mother’s post on social media
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) waits for a...
End of an era: Blues trade Tarasenko to Rangers
Andrew Bailey speaking after being chosen to be the next Missouri attorney general.
MO attorney general launches investigation into St. Louis transgender center, alleging it harms children

Latest News

EV charging generic
House bill would slow St. Louis County’s efforts to add electric vehicle charging stations
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem...
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem properties, feuds
Police investigate after 2 vehicles were hit by falling objects on I-64
Police investigate after 2 vehicles were hit by falling objects on I-64
Officials with the City of St. Charles are calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
City of St. Charles calling for more accountability from EPA, Ameren following contaminated water