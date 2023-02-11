Man charged after crime spree in Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kirkwood police have charged a man with seven different crimes after a crime spree on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Kirkwood police issued charges against William Kehr, Jr. on Feb. 8. Kehr is currently charged with,

Stealing a car on Cedarbrook Lane

1st degree property damage on the 900 block of Barrett Station Road

Stealing from the 1000 block of Pinegate

1st degree burglary on Frontenac

Stealing a car on the 300 block of East Adams

2nd degree burglary on the 500 block of North Kirkwood

Resisting arrest by fleeing

Kehr is currently being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $100,000.00 cash only bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.