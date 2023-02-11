Man charged after crime spree in Kirkwood

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kirkwood police have charged a man with seven different crimes after a crime spree on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Kirkwood police issued charges against William Kehr, Jr. on Feb. 8. Kehr is currently charged with,

  • Stealing a car on Cedarbrook Lane
  • 1st degree property damage on the 900 block of Barrett Station Road
  • Stealing from the 1000 block of Pinegate
  • 1st degree burglary on Frontenac
  • Stealing a car on the 300 block of East Adams
  • 2nd degree burglary on the 500 block of North Kirkwood
  • Resisting arrest by fleeing

Kehr is currently being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $100,000.00 cash only bond.

