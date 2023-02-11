House bill would slow St. Louis County’s efforts to add electric vehicle charging stations

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A bill currently moving through the Missouri House of Representatives could stall St. Louis County’s effort to add more charging stations for electric vehicles.

St. Louis County currently has a law on the books requiring businesses to pay for electric vehicle charging stations when there is new construction or renovations on their building.

But a proposed House bill would severely limit how much the county can ask businesses to do.

Mike Staenberg is a major developer in the St. Louis area, and his business, The Staenberg Group, owns the Chesterfield Mall and is still finishing up the district, an entertainment mall of sorts in Chesterfield.

It’s got a lot of parking, about 4,000 stalls. Eventually St. Louis County could require him to put in electric vehicle charging stations.

“Not sure why government is getting involved, this is a free enterprise system, if there is a demand, the government will capitalize on the demand by putting them in,” said Staneberg.

Here’s the thing about Staenberg. He drives a Tesla himself and on his own fruition made a deal with Tesla to soon put in 12 charging stations.

“I was one of the first people I know that bought a Tesla. I think it’s the right thing to do for the environment,” said Staenberg.

But he’s adamantly opposed to the county law telling businesses or organizations like a church to pay for these charging stations.

Bill Sponsor Rep. Jim Murphy (R-St. Louis County) agrees the government has no place in mandating this.

“It’s pushing a political agenda or it’s pushing the expense on business which is not the role of government, so we have to roll that back,” said Murphy.

His bill has recently been amended, and now counties like St. Louis would be able to mandate a max of five charging stations, a lot less than Staenberg could be required to have put in at The District. It also would bar churches from putting in any EV charging stations.

Murphy said the batteries in these vehicles may change, and it’s unclear if we’ll use the same charging stations a decade from now.

“We’re mandating something that we don’t even know is part of the future, although electric vehicles probably are,” said Murphy.

Gabbi Crawford and her sister were charging their Tesla today and said there is a clear need for more of these stations.

“Diverse areas, more like in the North County area there’s none, barely, and the Illinois area, or if there are they’re very hard to find,” said Crawford.

St. Louis County originally required every business, regardless of how small, to put these in when there’s new construction, but they changed it last year, only requiring it if businesses had more than 30 stalls.

A county spokesperson tells News 4 they’re committed to expanding electric vehicle charging stations in the county and they’ll continue to monitor the bill as it moves through the legislature.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.