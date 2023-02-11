Family remembers father & toddler killed by their South City neighbor, needs community help

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A grieving mother and fiancé is turning to the community for help after the love of her life and baby girl were murdered in the family’s South City home.

“I’ve never felt this kind of pain before in my life. It hurt so bad to know they are never going to be here again,” says the mother and fiancé of the victims, Jestine Woolson.

Woolson discovered her daughter, 3 year old Octavia Williams and long time boyfriend, 60-year-old, Tommy Williams murdered in their Pennsylvania Avenue apartment.

Investigators tell News 4, 55 year old, Henry Hughes confessed to the crime.

Woolson says Hughes was their downstairs neighbor.

“I found her on my bed,” says Woolson. “How do you go back there and live with that every day and he was in the basement. I don’t know what to do?”

Police say Hughes admitted to shooting and killing Tommy Williams in the basement and stealing his car keys and money.

Investigators have determined, 3-year-old Octavia was strangled to death.

Hughes was arrested while driving the victim’s car and faces up double murder and robbery charges.

The daddy and daughter’s relationship she says was like no other. She is asking the public to help with the funeral and donations to go towards finding a new place to stay.

“I’ve never seen the bond they have. You’d have to see it to believe it. I’m going to miss them so much.”

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe click here.

