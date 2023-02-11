Family: Kline once lived in home she broke into in viral videos

A family member of a woman shown in a viral video accosting a Latino family says she used to live in the home.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A family member of a woman shown in a viral video accosting a Latino family says she used to live in the home.

Judy Kline was arrested after the January incident when she damaged and broke into the Princeton Heights home, according to police. But she was not charged with a crime until the videos went viral days ago.

A family member of Kline says she used to live in the home police say she broke into. City property records from the 80s do show a Kline family lived at the Lisette Ave. home. The family says she has had mental help, but got off medication.

Given the racist remarks, violence and mail theft all caught on camera, News 4 has contacted several federal agencies about the case to ask if more charges might be on the horizon. The local US Attorney’s Office declined comment, saying they can’t confirm or deny any investigations.

Police still do not have Kline in custody. The daughter of the Latino couple who lives in the house says she doesn’t want Kline in prison, but wants her to get help.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery...
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store
Christian friend story
St. Charles man with special needs finds friends after mother’s post on social media
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) waits for a...
End of an era: Blues trade Tarasenko to Rangers
Andrew Bailey speaking after being chosen to be the next Missouri attorney general.
MO attorney general launches investigation into St. Louis transgender center, alleging it harms children

Latest News

EV charging generic
House bill would slow St. Louis County’s efforts to add electric vehicle charging stations
Mizzou students experience racism on social media, ask university to step in
Mizzou students experience racism on social media, ask university to step in
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem...
O’Fallon Police Department rolls out new position dedicated to ridding neighborhoods of problem properties, feuds
Police investigate after 2 vehicles were hit by falling objects on I-64
Police investigate after 2 vehicles were hit by falling objects on I-64