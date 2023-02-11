Family: Kline once lived in home she broke into in viral videos

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A family member of a woman shown in a viral video accosting a Latino family says she used to live in the home.

Judy Kline was arrested after the January incident when she damaged and broke into the Princeton Heights home, according to police. But she was not charged with a crime until the videos went viral days ago.

A family member of Kline says she used to live in the home police say she broke into. City property records from the 80s do show a Kline family lived at the Lisette Ave. home. The family says she has had mental help, but got off medication.

Given the racist remarks, violence and mail theft all caught on camera, News 4 has contacted several federal agencies about the case to ask if more charges might be on the horizon. The local US Attorney’s Office declined comment, saying they can’t confirm or deny any investigations.

Police still do not have Kline in custody. The daughter of the Latino couple who lives in the house says she doesn’t want Kline in prison, but wants her to get help.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.