Cold morning temps with a warm-up on the way

First Alert Weather:

Morning temps this weekend in the 20s

Good chance for rain on Valentine’s Day

Chance for storms late next week

Today: Cold morning temperatures in the 20s, but this afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s. The skies will remain clear.

Tomorrow: High pressure will move to the east. Initially, it will bring us a cold morning with temperatures again in the 20s. However, when it sets up east of the area by the afternoon, we’ll have southerly winds helping temperatures to warm to the 50s.

Next week: The pattern looks unsettled. While we’ll have many warm days, there are also several chances for rain. The first rain chance is Valentine’s Day (Tuesday), with showers moving in by the late afternoon or evening. Then another chance for rain comes Wednesday night and Thursday. It’s possible some thunderstorms will come with this round. Then falling temperatures on Thursday and a cold day Friday with highs only in the 30s.

