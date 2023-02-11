Cold morning temps with a warm-up on the way

By Leah Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Morning temps this weekend in the 20s
  • Good chance for rain on Valentine’s Day
  • Chance for storms late next week

Today: Cold morning temperatures in the 20s, but this afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s. The skies will remain clear.

Tomorrow: High pressure will move to the east. Initially, it will bring us a cold morning with temperatures again in the 20s. However, when it sets up east of the area by the afternoon, we’ll have southerly winds helping temperatures to warm to the 50s.

Next week: The pattern looks unsettled. While we’ll have many warm days, there are also several chances for rain. The first rain chance is Valentine’s Day (Tuesday), with showers moving in by the late afternoon or evening. Then another chance for rain comes Wednesday night and Thursday. It’s possible some thunderstorms will come with this round. Then falling temperatures on Thursday and a cold day Friday with highs only in the 30s.

7 Day Forecast
Download the KMOV Weather App

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian friend story
St. Charles man with special needs finds friends after mother’s post on social media
Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure
inmate death
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Family fights for answers after St. Louis dad dies in CJC custody
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say the incident happened around 10:10 p.m. on I-44 just...
Fatal accident shuts down I-44 eastbound for multiple hours overnight
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Latest News

Weekend Weather: Cold Mornings, Sunny & Warmer Days
Weekend Weather: Cold Mornings, Sunny & Warmer Days
A Chilly Friday, Warmer Days Ahead
A Chilly Friday, Warmer Days Ahead
A Chilly Friday, Warmer Days Ahead
A Chilly Friday, Warmer Days Ahead
7 Day Forecast 2/9/23
Windy Today, Winds Subside This Evening