Brentwood Lady Eagles come away with close win against Bayless

Dominique Taylor (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Bayless Bronchos.
Dominique Taylor (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Bayless Bronchos.(KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Brentwood Lady Eagles basketball team got away with a close win, beating the Bayless Lady Bronchos 39-38 Friday night.

In the first quarter, the two teams traded shots back and forth. The Eagles stayed in the lead throughout the first half, but the Bronchos were not too far behind.

In the third quarter, the Bronchos scored 14 unanswered points, taking the lead. Due to foul trouble, the Eagles were able to hit two free throws within 10 seconds left of the game to take a two point lead.

Bayless’ sophomore guard Grace Ladouceur was fouled and attempted to make her two free throws to tie the game, but the Bronchos came up short.

Eagles’ senior Nina Arties scored 19 points to end the night. Junior Anna Jones followed with 10 points.

The Eagles will travel to play Principia High School on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. The Bronchos will host St. Pius X on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m.

