Woman accused of exposing 1-year-old daughter to Fentanyl

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was issued charges Friday for endangering the welfare of a child in St. Louis County.

Officials say on Feb. 1, at 3 p.m., they responded to a call in the 10400 block of Count Drive for a 1-year-old Harmony Baker not breathing. A statement showed that 32-year-old Cherelle Nolan exposed her to Fentanyl.

Police initiated CPR on the child, then transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials issued charges on Nolan for endangering the Welfare of a Child first degree. She is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

