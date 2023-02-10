Weekend Weather: Cold Mornings, Sunny & Warmer Days

First Alert Weather:

Cold weekend mornings in the 20s ahead

Lots of sun and milder this weekend

Good chance for rain on Valentine’s Day

Unsettled weather Late Next Week

The Weekend: Cold mornings in the 20s both days, but we do have lots of sunshine and warmer afternoons. Mid/upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s for Sunday!

Valentine’s Day: Looking ahead next week there is a good chance for rain on Valentine’s Day. Stay tuned with us as we get closer to narrow in on the specific timing and help you plan around the wet weather.

Unsettled next week: We warm up quite a bit Wednesday, highs in the upper 60s and mainly a dry day. Then another chance for rain comes Wednesday night and Thursday. It’s possible some thunderstorms come with this round. Then Falling temperatures on Thursday and a cold day Friday with highs only in the 30s.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.