St. Louis police car struck during second overnight accident on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis police car was struck overnight on I-70 while providing cover for another crash site.

According to SLMPD, I-70 at Riverview was shut down around 12:45 a.m. Friday due to a two-vehicle crash. One of the cars caught on fire and police responded to help look for the drivers, who ran from the vehicle after the crash.

About an hour after the accident, a second crash was reported at the same location. Another vehicle struck one of the responding officer’s squad cars while it was providing cover for the previous crash. No officers were inside the squad car at the time so there were no injuries. I-70 was then shut down for an additional hour after this crash.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been received.

