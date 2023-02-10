St. Louis officer injured while running after suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis officer was injured while running after a suspect Friday afternoon.

According to police, the officer cut his leg on a rod iron fence chasing a suspect in the area of North Florissant and East Grand before 4 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital and listed in serious, stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody following the chase.

No other information has been released.

