The St. Louis County Crime Commission has two new members appointed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The County Executive Dr. Sam Page appointed two members to the St. Louis County Crime Commission on Friday.

Rob Dobbs and Dudley McCarter will be the new resident members of the commission.

Dobbs is a retired Boeing engineer from Florissant. He served in the U.S. Air Force and holds a Bachelor of Arts.

McCarter is an attorney from Creve Coeur. He previously served as president of the Missouri Bar and the St. Louis County Bar Association, and was a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve.

The Crime commission reconvened in 2019 after a 40-year break and was formally known as the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. It’s purpose is to work with criminal justice agencies as well as residents to develop and fund ways to improve law enforcement and criminal justice in St. Louis County.

“With the Crime Commission, we will be able to amplify the priorities of St. Louis County,” Page said. “Those include reducing crime and ensuring we have in place a criminal justice system that treats everyone fairly. I look at the commission as an opportunity to work as one to address the county’s top issue, the one that we invest the most in – public safety.”

The commission paused meetings due to COVID-19 but will begin meeting again at 10 a.m. February 23. The monthly meetings will be held in-person and are open to the public.

