The St. Louis County Crime Commission has two new members appointed

St. Louis County logo
St. Louis County logo(Northern News Now)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The County Executive Dr. Sam Page appointed two members to the St. Louis County Crime Commission on Friday.

Rob Dobbs and Dudley McCarter will be the new resident members of the commission.

Dobbs is a retired Boeing engineer from Florissant. He served in the U.S. Air Force and holds a Bachelor of Arts.

McCarter is an attorney from Creve Coeur. He previously served as president of the Missouri Bar and the St. Louis County Bar Association, and was a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve.

The Crime commission reconvened in 2019 after a 40-year break and was formally known as the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. It’s purpose is to work with criminal justice agencies as well as residents to develop and fund ways to improve law enforcement and criminal justice in St. Louis County.

“With the Crime Commission, we will be able to amplify the priorities of St. Louis County,” Page said. “Those include reducing crime and ensuring we have in place a criminal justice system that treats everyone fairly. I look at the commission as an opportunity to work as one to address the county’s top issue, the one that we invest the most in – public safety.”

The commission paused meetings due to COVID-19 but will begin meeting again at 10 a.m. February 23. The monthly meetings will be held in-person and are open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery...
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store
Christian friend story
St. Charles man with special needs finds friends after mother’s post on social media
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) waits for a...
End of an era: Blues trade Tarasenko to Rangers
Andrew Bailey speaking after being chosen to be the next Missouri attorney general.
MO attorney general launches investigation into St. Louis transgender center, alleging it harms children

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
St. Louis officer injured while running after suspect
Officials with the City of St. Charles are calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
City of St. Charles calling for more accountability from EPA, Ameren following contaminated water
One-on-one interview with Chip Caray, the new play-by-play broadcaster for the Cardinals
An East St. Louis man pleaded guilty to transporting and selling stolen goods.
East St. Louis man sentenced to 9 months for stealing catalytic converters in St. Louis