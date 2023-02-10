Proposed changes to ward capital allocation stalls among St. Louis lawmakers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to move forward with keeping ward capital funds equally distributed among alderpersons when wards get cut in half this spring.

On Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen voted 18-6 to leave out changes to ward capital. The board considered allocating 30 percent of the money to a city department, like the Streets Department, to use on projects around the city. The remaining 70 percent would have been equally distributed among the wards.

Many aldermen agreed that potential changes should be debated after the wards move from 28 districts to 14 this year.

In previous interviews with News 4, board president Megan Green supported potentially reallocating capital ward funds to city departments to create uniformity for street improvement projects.

Aldermen Joe Vaccaro, who voted in favor of leaving out ward changes, said wards coordinate on projects with neighboring wards. Altogether, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen is sitting on $12 million of ward capital. Vaccaro consistently spends all of his capital funds every year. He told News 4 his neighborhood association in South City dictates what the money is spent on.

“The little bit of money that a ward gets isn’t even enough to cover the wards even in the best of areas,” Vaccaro added.

“There are some wards that have greater needs than other wards,” St. Louis urban planner Judith Arnold said. “The wards that are north of Delmar are being neglected. I think it’s now time for a change. We’ve been divvying up this money for quite some time. Work’s not getting done. It’s now time to do it in a new way.”

“There are people that are underserved in this city and they have an opportunity to do the right thing and make sure that they get the resources necessary to begin to rebuild the infrastructure in their neighborhoods,” said Charles Bryson, the policy catalyst for Trailnet, an organization studying ways to make streets safer in St. Louis. “The problem that we’re going to face-even in the fall-if this comes up again, and that is ‘me and mine.’”

Mayor Tishaura Jones has to sign off on the bill leaving out ward capital changes.

