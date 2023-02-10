Missouri’s new attorney general sits down with News 4 for first time

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri’s new attorney general has been making big waves around the country.

Thursday, Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced he’d launch an investigation into St. Children’s Hospital’s Transgender Center. Before making the announcement, he sat down with News 4 Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager for his first interview with KMOV since taking office. The interview covered a broad range of topics.

MO attorney general launches investigation into St. Louis transgender center, alleging it harms children

He also told News 4 he does not see a higher office on the horizon, as many of his predecessors have. Bailey’s office has confirmed News 4 will be able to speak with him on the investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at Children’s Hospital at some point, likely next week.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure
Woman who berated South City Latino family in viral videos facing charges
Woman accused of berating South City Latino family in viral videos facing charges
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
7 day forecast Thursday evening
A Chilly Friday, Warmer Days Ahead
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery...
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store

Latest News

$25 million grant will bring high-speed internet to rural Lincoln and Warren counties
$25 million grant will bring high-speed internet to rural Lincoln and Warren counties
EPA identifies Ameren as source of contamination in St. Charles
EPA identifies Ameren as source of contamination in St. Charles
andrew bailey
Missouri’s new attorney general sits down with News 4 for first time
St. Charles County Prosecutor rules deadly task force shooting justified, officers cleared
St. Charles County Prosecutor rules deadly task force shooting justified, officers cleared