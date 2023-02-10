MISSING: St. Louis Police are asking for help finding an endangered 28-year-old

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Missing Persons Unit is asking for help locating 28-year-old Mark Corwin. Corwin’s last known whereabouts was Brentwood, where he withdrew money from an ATM.

Corwin’s mother reported him missing on 1/21/23. He was last seen on 10/9/22 in the Saint Louis University Hospital area.

He is known to frequent the areas of St. Louis City, Brentwood, and Shrewsbury.

Corwin suffers from mental health issues and PTSD, and is considered an endangered missing person.

Any information on Corwin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call detective at: 314-444-5738

