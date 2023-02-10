IL bill would prevent car insurers from using credit score to determine coverage cost

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KMOV) -- If you live in Illinois and own a car, you are required to have insurance. But some lawmakers say the way coverage is determined is unfair and discriminatory.

A new bill would not allow insurers to use factors like gender, race, or credit score to determine coverage. A consumer report analysis shows a driver in Illinois with a clean driving record but bad credit could pay more than someone who has a DUI and good credit.

The bill would also provide oversight for rate increases on insurance. Illinois is one of only two states that allow car insurance rates to go up without any form of review.

Under the bill, any car insurer wanting to increase rates would have to go through the Illinois Department of Insurance.

