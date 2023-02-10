FIRST LOOK: Images of what NFL Draft will look like in Kansas City

Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.(National Football League and Kansas City Sports Commission)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL and Kansas City Sports Commission have released first-look images of what the upcoming NFL Draft will look like in Kansas City in April.

The images show a decked-out Union Station, along with large signage and fan areas between the World War I Museum’s Liberty Memorial and Union Station.

The NFL Draft runs April 27 to 29.

Here’s a look at those images:



