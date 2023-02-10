Fatal accident shuts down I-44 eastbound for multiple hours overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died as a result of an overnight crash on I-44 in St. Louis County Thursday night.

Ibrahim Muratovic, 59, was crossing the interstate before being struck by a SEMI. He was pronounced dead on scene by Webster Groves fire personnel. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say the incident happened around 10:10 p.m. on I-44 just east of Big Bend Boulevard. The highway was temporarily shut down but reopened around 2 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. News 4 will provide updates when available.

