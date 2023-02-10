Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing man out of St. Louis Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Police say Gary Robert Boerschig, 71, went missing at 9 a.m. on Friday at 2817 Westlawn Street. He has been described as 5′ 9″, 230 poiunds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He goes by the name “Mac.”

Gary Robert Boerschig, 71, went missing at 9 a.m. on Friday at 2817 Westlawn Street. (MSHP)

Boerschig was last seen driving a Burgundy 2014 Chevrolet Impala bearing the MO license plate number “JT01B” at the above location on Westlawn Street. He left home without his wallet, cellphone or medication.

Last seen driving a burgundy 2014 Chevrolet Impala bearing MO, JT01B last seen at 2817 Westlawn Street. (MSHP)

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 573-529-8210.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.