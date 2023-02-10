Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing man out of St. Louis Co.

Gary Boershig was reported missing Friday morning
Gary Boershig was reported missing Friday morning(St. Louis County PD)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Police say Gary Robert Boerschig, 71, went missing at 9 a.m. on Friday at 2817 Westlawn Street. He has been described as 5′ 9″, 230 poiunds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He goes by the name “Mac.”

Boerschig was last seen driving a Burgundy 2014 Chevrolet Impala bearing the MO license plate number “JT01B” at the above location on Westlawn Street. He left home without his wallet, cellphone or medication.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 573-529-8210.

