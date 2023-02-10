Decision in Lamar Johnson case to be announced Tuesday

Lamar Johnson listens to testimony during the third day of his wrongful conviction hearing in...
Lamar Johnson listens to testimony during the third day of his wrongful conviction hearing in St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, Pool)(David Carson | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The judge in the Lamar Johnson case will announce his decision Tuesday, the circuit court announced Friday.

St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason presided over a hearing in December to determine if Johnson should be freed. Johnson has served 28 years in prison for the murder of Marcus Boyd in 1994; Johnson received a life sentence in 1995. He has always maintained his innocence. Johnson was largely convicted on eyewitness testimony, despite the gunman wearing a full ski mask in the dark. His lawyers point out the eyewitness was paid $4,000 for his testimony and recently admitted in a letter that he was pressured and coerced by police and prosecutors.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion in August to vacate Johnson’s conviction. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has been working to keep Johnson behind bars.

