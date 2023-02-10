Decision in Lamar Johnson case to be announced Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The judge in the Lamar Johnson case will announce his decision Tuesday, the circuit court announced Friday.

St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason presided over a hearing in December to determine if Johnson should be freed. Johnson has served 28 years in prison for the murder of Marcus Boyd in 1994; Johnson received a life sentence in 1995. He has always maintained his innocence. Johnson was largely convicted on eyewitness testimony, despite the gunman wearing a full ski mask in the dark. His lawyers point out the eyewitness was paid $4,000 for his testimony and recently admitted in a letter that he was pressured and coerced by police and prosecutors.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion in August to vacate Johnson’s conviction. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has been working to keep Johnson behind bars.

