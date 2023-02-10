Becoming Sunny This Afternoon

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Becoming sunny this afternoon
  • Cold weekend mornings in the 20s ahead
  • Lots of sun and mild this weekend
  • Good chance for rain on Valentine’s Day

Friday: Skies clearing from north to south through the day.

The Weekend: Cold mornings in the 20s both days, but we do have lots of sunshine and warmer afternoons. Mid/upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s for Sunday!

Valentine’s Day: Looking ahead next week there is a good chance for rain on Valentine’s Day. Stay tuned with us as we get closer to narrow in on the specific timing and help you plan around the wet weather.

7 Day Forecast
A Chilly Friday, Warmer Days Ahead
