First Alert Weather:

Becoming sunny this afternoon

Cold weekend mornings in the 20s ahead

Lots of sun and mild this weekend

Good chance for rain on Valentine’s Day

Friday: Skies clearing from north to south through the day.

The Weekend: Cold mornings in the 20s both days, but we do have lots of sunshine and warmer afternoons. Mid/upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s for Sunday!

Valentine’s Day: Looking ahead next week there is a good chance for rain on Valentine’s Day. Stay tuned with us as we get closer to narrow in on the specific timing and help you plan around the wet weather.

