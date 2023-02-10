Archdiocese speaks out after releasing plans to consolidate 178 parishes to 88 pastorates

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A new draft proposed by the Archdiocese of St. Louis aims to reduce 178 of its parishes into 88 pastorates.

This comes amid concerns over a shortage of priests in the region, and in an effort for the Archdiocese to consolidate its resources.

“One is shifting demographics, so people don’t live where they lived 10, 20 years ago. We also have priest availability. We know we’re not going to have the same number of priests that we have today that we’re going to have 10 years from now,” said Father Chris Martin, vicar for strategic planning for the Archdiocese of St. Louis. “And we’re looking at different things like traffic patterns and where housing developments are kind of going up.”

Fifteen geographical planning areas released this week show what these 88 pastorates could look like.

Pastorates could take on the form of either a single parish run by a priest, multiple parishes that share a priest but could still have independent finances, or more than one parish merging together.

“I can tell you that most priests aren’t jumping up and down saying, ‘please make me the pastor of two, three, four parishes right now.’ And so that’s where creativity is going to have to come into play with the increased role of the laity in taking on some of the responsibilities that make the parishes go in day in day,” said Martin, “while also not seeing the priest as a food truck that kind of drives around, but that priest wants to have that pastoral presence to know their people. So, it is going to take time.”

Local groups that have been critical of the Archdiocese’s plans to consolidate parishes as a result of the “All Things New” plan say they are skeptical about this new draft proposal.

“They say that the main goal of this is evangelization and discipleship. And how do you do that when you close and shut down these parishes,” said Jason Bolte. “And even in the consolidation process, again why would you consolidate in these areas that are growing and where are these people that we’re supposed to be evangelizing.”

Bolte is the founder of Save the Rome West. He raises concerns with these maps showing areas like St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Franklin County and St. Charles County being impacted the most by these changes, whereas smaller communities like Eureka and Webster Groves are not facing changes.

“They’re not looking at the statistical data in such a way that truly is addressing each area,” said Bolte. “So, you look at St. Charles and Franklin County on these maps, which are growing areas, and yet they probably have the most consolidation of all the different areas that are out there.”

“We know this is going to be messy. We know it’s going to be difficult, but we also believe it’s what’s best for the Archdiocese moving forward,” said Martin. “So, we don’t want to be naïve about some of the strong feelings people have. People love their parishes, and that’s a good thing. But we also need to look at the reality of where we are today as a people of faith and where we need to be moving forward.”

Parishioners in their respective churches are being asked to provide feedback to their pastor and parish leaders on the latest draft proposal by February 15, and final feedback to the archdiocese will be turned in by February 17.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.