Ameren pitches rate hike at public meetings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ameren Missouri is pitching a Summer rate hike to customers.

The proposal was made to the Missouri Public Service last August, but the commission held two public meetings on the subject Thursday as part of its decision-making process, one in St. Charles and the other at St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley.

Ameren says the proposal would cost the average residential consumer about $12 more per month. Under the plan, the average rate would increase from 10.38 cents per kilowatt hour to 11.59 cents per kilowatt hour, an 11 percent increase. Ameren says the new rates would still be below the national average.

The proposal to the PSC says the rate increases would generate $316 million annually. Ameren VP of Regulatory Affairs Warren Wood says the funds would go towards vital grid and infrastructure improvements and clean energy.

“We have a lot of older infrastructure,” Wood said. “We’re replacing it with smarter, more efficient technology, and it’s helping keep the lights on for our customers.”

At the meeting in St. Charles, customers brought up issues with the rate increases and questioned if they were necessary.

“As everything is going up, surely the electricity is eventually going to have to, so I’m not so opposed against it,” customer Tom Stanton said. “They act like this is a charity thing that they have to give electricity, but it’s a business at the end of the day.”

The PSC has until the end of June to make a decision, with more hearings scheduled in April, per a spokesperson. If approved, the new rates would go into effect in July.

