$25 million grant will bring high-speed internet to rural Lincoln and Warren counties

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Accessing the internet isn’t a problem at Marthasville Elementary School in Marthasville because the internet signal is strong and the wifi is fast, according to principal, Kristen Daffron. But she said it’s a different story when students go home and try to do their homework and participate in virtually learning, because so many families in the area have slow internet service or none at all.

“It’s kind of sad that they’re just sitting at home. They want to get on, they want to learn but they can’t join their peers because they don’t have the internet,” she said.

The lack of high-speed broadband internet service in rural areas has been a problem for years. It not only impacts students but also people who can’t work from home, and businesses as well. Skeeters Bar and Grill opened in December in Marthasville, but with limitations, according to owner, Shawn Miller.

“You can’t have public wifi. You hook any cellphones and it’ll freeze you out and shut you down. It’s not going to work,” said Miller.

Recently, the State of Missouri awarded a total of $261 million dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program to expand and improve internet access statewide. 60 recipients received grants for projects that are expected to create more than 55,000 broadband internet connections in areas that lacked adequate internet access.

Gateway Fiber was awarded a $25.4 million dollar grant to install a fiber optic broadband internet service to parts of Warren and Lincoln counties. John Meyers is marketing director for Gateway Fiber.

“These communities need better internet options desperately. Most of the areas we’re talking about with this grant are truly unserved or severely underserved,” he said.

Warren County presiding commissioner John Gildehaus said broadband internet service is a necessary service that everyone should have access to.

“Broadband or fiber is like our 6th utility we have to have these days,” he said.

Gildehaus and northern district commissioner Matt Flake said the installation of broadband internet service could help attract new businesses and new residents.

“I think it’s going to plus all the way around for Warren County,” said Flake.

The installation work funded by the grant is expected to begin in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.