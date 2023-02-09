Zumwalt school district holding free pop-up prom shop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Zumwalt school district is hosting a free pop-up prom shop for students wishing to attend prom, but cannot afford it.

Started by school counselor Maggie Weyeber five years ago, Weyeber wanted to find a way to help students.

“I noticed that a lot of our students wanted to attend prom but struggled to afford dresses, pants, ties, shirts,” said Weyeber.

The shop is set up in Hope High School auditorium.

