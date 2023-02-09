Windy Today, Winds Subside This Evening

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Spotty light rain ends during early afternoon
  • Strong wind gusts gradually decrease through the afternoon
  • Sunshine by tomorrow afternoon

Thursday: Spotty light rain ends by early afternoon and still rather windy with gusts up to 35 mph. Once the sun sets, the gusty winds subside.

Friday: A colder day, highs only in the 30s. A brief hit of rain/snow now looks to miss the St. Louis area to the south. A few flurries possible, but mainly dry and colder for Friday. We start the day cloudy, but the sun comes out in the afternoon.

The Weekend: Cold mornings in the 20s both days, but we do have lots of sunshine and warmer afternoons. Mid 40s Saturday and mid 50s for Sunday!

7 Day Forecast
