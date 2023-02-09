One person dead following overnight shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead following a call for a shooting overnight in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Police say the call came around 12:15 a.m. at Ashbrook and Golden Drive. A person was found dead in a white SUV on scene. Police are still investigating.

News 4 will update with more information once it has been received.

