One person dead following overnight shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead following a call for a shooting overnight in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
Police say the call came around 12:15 a.m. at Ashbrook and Golden Drive. A person was found dead in a white SUV on scene. Police are still investigating.
