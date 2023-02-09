Man facing numerous charges connected to 2021 St. Louis County thefts

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of multiple burglaries in St. Louis County that spanned several months in 2021.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Steven Fisher, 31, with first-degree burglary, three counts of stealing a motor vehicle and two counts of stealing $750 or more. He is being held without bond.

The first alleged crime occurred at a Schnucks market on Butler Hill Road on March 1, 2021. A woman said she went into the grocery store carrying her keys, but when she was ready to leave, she could not find them. When she and her son went back inside to try to find the keys, they could not locate them, and then discovered their car, a 2011 Acura MDX, had been stolen. Surveillance video from inside the store showed the woman putting her keys on the counter at the customer service desk and then a man picking them up and leaving the store.

Then, on June 30, 2021, in the 9800 block of Tiffany Square Parkway, a woman reported her 2010 Ford Explorer stolen. The explorer was found several weeks later unoccupied in St. Louis City.

Less than a month later, on July 7, an air compressor was stolen from a garage in the 1100 block of Prigge Meadows Drive. The following day, a 2016 Chrysler 300 was stolen from a home in the 11000 block of Bridgevale Avenue. The woman whose car was stolen told police her purse, which held her keys and paperwork with her home address, was previously stolen.

On Sept. 6, it was reported that over $3,000 of sports and broadcast equipment was stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Pine Forest Drive. That same night, nearly $4,000 worth of items was stolen from a van parked a short distance away.

Police used cell phone tracking and surveillance videos to identify Fisher as a suspect in the thefts. When he was questioned while in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections, Fisher denied having any involvement in the thefts and said he did not know two individuals who implicated him in the crimes in previous discussions with police.

