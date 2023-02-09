‘It was just terrible:’ St. Louisans help families in Turkey after earthquake

(KMOV) -- Even photos shared from the aftermath of the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria fail to show the magnitude of the devastation that St. Louis resident Matt Clark is seeing firsthand.

“So many buildings were completely destroyed,” said Clark. “War happens, and you know it’s coming, but this happened all at once.”

Clark is the founder of All Nations, a nonprofit working with refugees and immigrants resettled in the Metro. Coincidentally, he arrived in Turkey just two days before the earthquake hit.

“We came here to turkey with some Syrian refugees who are in St. Louis who are now able to go visit their family back home, and they asked us to go with them,” said Clark. “When it hit, we were in Antakya, which is really close to the epicenter. It hit us hard and nearly brought our building down. In fact, I would say most of the buildings in the town we were in came down, but ours managed to barely stay up, and we got out.”

He spoke to News 4 from a town roughly three hours away, Adana, as he was getting ready to embark on a new mission with some of his Syrian friends.

“There’s family members that they have that are still kind of in danger, and, so, today we’re going to go back to the town we kind of escaped from to bring some relief from a local organization, and then we’re going to try to get some people out,” said Clark.

Accompanied by a non-governmental organization in the region, they loaded up their car with supplies to bring back to Antakya and managed to get their friends’ family to safety.

“We are thinking we might have 26 in the house, which is wild,” he said. “And then what? We don’t entirely know what the next step is.”

“They’re like our eyes and our ears and our feet on the ground,” said Mark Akers.

Here back in the Metro, Mark and Joani Akers are helping people like Clark get the resources he needs to help the families.

“Supplies, relief, diesel fuel, personal supplies and that kind of thing,” said Mark.

The Akers are founders of Oasis International, an organization that also works directly with refugees and immigrants in St. Louis.

“When something happens like that, we know that there are family members here in St. Louis that are probably over there in turkey right now,” said Mark.

“When they hurt, we hurt,” said Joani.

The death toll between Turkey and Syria is already over 12,000 people as rescue efforts continue to take place.

“The crazy thing is these were Syrian refugees in Turkey who were here because of tragedy already,” said Clark. “And this is just an insane, terrible on top of terrible.”

Yet, these St. Louisans hope they can topple the terrible with compassion and help on the ground and make starting over a little easier for the families who have survived.

“All these little things add up,” said Mark.

People can help donate to support families who have been displaced in the Turkey-Syria earthquake by going on Oasis International’s website or clicking this donation link.

