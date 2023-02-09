Initiative to make St. Louis streets safer one step closer to passing

An initiative to make St. Louis City streets safer has taken a step forward.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An initiative to make St. Louis City streets safer has taken a step forward.

The St. Louis Board of Alderman passed the Street Safety Bill with 25 yes votes. There are still a few steps, but it could get the final vote on Friday.

The bill would allocate $40 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to infrastructure improvements. This would include funds for traffic calming, street paving and sidewalk improvements.

