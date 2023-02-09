High winds cause building collapse
First responders arrived to find the front of the building caved in.
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire officials are saying high winds are responsible for a vacant building collapse in the 900 block of Tyler in North St. Louis City.
First responders arrived just after 8:30 a.m. to find the front of the multi-story building caved in.
The building is being droned in a search for casualties. So far the search has not turned up any victims.
