High winds cause building collapse

First responders arrived to find the front of the building caved in.
Collapsed building 900 block of Tyler
Collapsed building 900 block of Tyler(WALA)
By Terry Cancila
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire officials are saying high winds are responsible for a vacant building collapse in the 900 block of Tyler in North St. Louis City.

First responders arrived just after 8:30 a.m. to find the front of the multi-story building caved in.

The building is being droned in a search for casualties. So far the search has not turned up any victims.

News 4 will keep you updated on this developing story

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri House votes against limits on kids carrying guns
Homicide investigation in Bellefontaine Neighbors
One person dead following overnight shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors
kevin durant traded
Brooklyn Nets trade All-Star Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns
Homicide investigation in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Homicide investigation in Bellefontaine Neighbors