High winds cause building collapse

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire officials are saying high winds are responsible for a vacant building collapse in the 900 block of Tyler in North St. Louis City.

First responders arrived just after 8:30 a.m. to find the front of the multi-story building caved in.

The building is being droned in a search for casualties. So far the search has not turned up any victims.

News 4 will keep you updated on this developing story

