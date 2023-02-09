Hazelwood man charged with statutory rape, sodomy

Potts is being held on $500,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri man has been charged with statutory rape and sodomy following incidents that took place between him and a couple of minors from 2020-2022.

According to a release, Antjuan Potts, 26, of Hazelwood, has been charged with two counts of Statutory Rape Second Degree, two counts of Statutory Sodomy Second Degree, and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Police said that, throughout August 2020, Potts was having sexual intercourse with a person who was less than 17-years-old.

In addition, between January 2020 and June 2022, Potts was having sex with another individual younger than 17. Police say he was older than 21 at the time this was happening. Investigators believe there may be additional victims. St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation. Potts is being held on $500,000 cash only, no 10 percent, bond.

If you have information, please contact St. Louis County Police detectives at 314-615-5400. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

