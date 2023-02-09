First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Strong Storm Tonight, Gusty Winds By Morning

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day: Low risk for isolated storm with strong winds

Rain ends before the morning drive

Then Thursday morning, very windy non-storm wind gusts 40-50 MPH

Tonight: Widespread rain, but we’ll watch for heavier showers and an isolated storm late tonight and overnight. Total rainfall of 0.5″ to 1.5″ for much of the area, but some areas south could push up to 2″. There is a very low threat for an isolated severe storm due to strong winds Wednesday night for St. Louis and areas south/east. It’s a very low threat as there may not be enough storm fuel for a strong storm. As rain ends overnight, expect non-storm winds to start gusting stronger early Thursday morning including during the morning drive. Westerly winds with gusts 40-45 mph, strongest from 4AM to 11AM.

Thursday: Winds won’t be as strong in the afternoon, but still rather windy with gusts around 30 mph. It will be dry and cloudy early in the day turning partly sunny late in the day.

Friday: A much colder day, highs only in the 30s. A brief hit of rain/snow now looks to miss the St. Louis area well to the south. A few flurries possible, but mainly dry and colder for Friday.

The Weekend: Cold mornings in the 20s both days, but we do have lots of sunshine and warmer afternoons. Mid 40s Saturday and mid 50s for Sunday!

