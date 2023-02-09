EPA identifies Ameren as source of contamination in St. Charles

KMOV
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The EPA release Thursday that they have confirmed the Ameren Huster Road Substation as the source of contamination in city of St. Charles’ Elm Point Wellfield, which provides most of St. Charles’ drinking water.

Ameren has begun addressing this contamination and submitted workplans to EPA to conduct additional cleanup actions.

EPA sampled the Elm Point Wellfield between Jan. 17 and 26, collecting groundwater and soil samples from 17 locations of varying depths.

The identified contaminates are vinyl chloride and cis-1,2-dichloroethene.

This is following St. Charles announcing it’s own investigation into the contamination.

The EPA will present their findings and answer questions at the upcoming community meeting 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish gymnasium.

