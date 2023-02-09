Emerson to stay in St. Louis

Greater St. Louis Inc. announced that Emerson will stay in St. Louis after growing concerns the corporation would leave the area.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Greater St. Louis Inc. announced that Emerson will stay in St. Louis after growing concerns the corporation would leave the area.

Emerson is one of the largest corporations in St. Louis and Missouri. The company, known for electrics and automation, has a large footprint and has been in St. Louis for 133 years.

Greater St. Louis Inc. CEO Jason Hall said the company has eliminated other cities for a possible relocation. The Fersuon headquarters will remain, but Emerson is looking for more property within the region.

