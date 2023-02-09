A Chilly Friday, Warmer Days Ahead

By Steve Templeton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Chilly Friday, turning sunny
  • Cold mornings in the 20s this weekend
  • Warmer & sunny afternoons this weekend
  • Good chance for rain on Valentine’s Day

This Evening: Strong winds will ease this evening and while we may see some clearing or breaks in the clouds, it turns mostly cloudy again overnight.

Friday: A colder day with highs near 40. It won’t be as windy and the morning clouds will give way to sunshine in the afternoon.

The Weekend: Cold mornings in the 20s both days, but we do have lots of sunshine and warmer afternoons. Upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s for Sunday!

Valentine’s Day: Looking ahead next week there is a good chance for rain on Valentine’s Day. Stay tuned with us as we get closer to narrow in on the specific timing and help you plan around the wet weather.

7 Day Forecast
Download the KMOV Weather App

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear escapes Saint Louis Zoo enclosure
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Woman who berated South City Latino family in viral videos facing charges
Woman accused of berating South City Latino family in viral videos facing charges
St. Louis police trainee arrested for an alleged robbery of a beauty supply store.
St. Louis police officer trainee, former dispatcher arrested for alleged robbery

Latest News

7 Day Forecast 2/9/23
Windy Today, Winds Subside This Evening
weather 2/9
Cloudy windy & cool weather!
It will be dry and cloudy early in the day turning partly sunny late in the day.
AM Rain Ending, A Windy Day
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Strong Storm Tonight, Gusty Winds By Morning
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Strong Storm Tonight, Gusty Winds By Morning