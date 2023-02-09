A Chilly Friday, Warmer Days Ahead

First Alert Weather:

Chilly Friday, turning sunny

Cold mornings in the 20s this weekend

Warmer & sunny afternoons this weekend

Good chance for rain on Valentine’s Day

This Evening: Strong winds will ease this evening and while we may see some clearing or breaks in the clouds, it turns mostly cloudy again overnight.

Friday: A colder day with highs near 40. It won’t be as windy and the morning clouds will give way to sunshine in the afternoon.

The Weekend: Cold mornings in the 20s both days, but we do have lots of sunshine and warmer afternoons. Upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s for Sunday!

Valentine’s Day: Looking ahead next week there is a good chance for rain on Valentine’s Day. Stay tuned with us as we get closer to narrow in on the specific timing and help you plan around the wet weather.

