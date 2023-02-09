Brooklyn Nets deal All-Star Kevin Durant to Phoenix

Kevin Durant traded to Phoenix Suns
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Brooklyn Nets traded All-Star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns hours before the NBA trade deadline.

Phoenix traded Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks along with draft compensation to the Nets, according to AP.

The blockbuster trade happened just days after the sale of the team was finalized this week.

