Brooklyn Nets deal All-Star Kevin Durant to Phoenix

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Brooklyn Nets traded All-Star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns hours before the NBA trade deadline.

Phoenix traded Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks along with draft compensation to the Nets, according to AP.

The blockbuster trade happened just days after the sale of the team was finalized this week.

